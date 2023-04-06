I called the city yesterday in reference to trash in the alleyways and not being placed in the appropriate containers. And later in the afternoon, a city inspector came down and went through the alleys and made notices and pinned them on people’s doors. I would just like to commend the individual that did that. Thank you very much for trying to alleviate the problem here in the South End.
Hard to remember all
of them
Republicans have been blaming George Soros for Trump’s indictment. That’s hilarious. Trump has committed so many crimes, it’s hard to remember all of them. Hopefully he’ll eventually end up in prison.
Persecution problem
All I know is if you enjoy persecution, then you should feel right at home, and maybe that’s why a lot of people vote Democrat. They don’t want to be persecuted. The problem with that is even though they’re voting Democrat to try to keep from being persecuted, eventually it will get around to those people whether they like it or not, and it won’t matter that their party that they voted for is in power. They will still end up being persecuted. That is the problem with persecution.
More lucrative
You’d think Josh Hawley would give up his Senate seat so as to better support his family. Think about his lobbying potential for controlling dark money, in his words, from his Washington, D.C., home. He could support his family far better than he does misrepresenting Missouri in the United States Senate. His future is in lobbying. That’s where his talents are. More lucrative.
How pleasant
it would be
Imagine how pleasant broadcast television could be if we banned prescription drug and Medicare Advantage advertising just like we did with tobacco products.
Trump arraignment
I just got through watching Stuart Varney on the FOX Business Network. He talked about how Trump was scolded by the judge at his arraignment, being told, “Be careful about what you say. I’m watching you.” And Stuart Varney took Trump to task over his speech that he gave Tuesday night, saying he was very divisive and angry. And he wasn’t. All he did was tell the truth.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.