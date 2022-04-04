Not so green
Biden wants everybody to go and buy a $60,000-$80,000 electric car and plug it in. It’s supposed to save you $80 a month on not having to buy fossil fuels. Well, help me out with this, Biden. Where do you think electricity comes from? The majority of our electricity in this country comes from coal- or gas-fired plants. Very little comes from wind energy, very little comes from solar energy. We just have not opened that market up enough to make up the difference for the fossil fuel electricity that we must have. You’re not making things “green” with electric cars.
Read it
I hope everybody reads Dr. Stuber’s letters in the paper. He tells it like it is.
A pay cut?
Teachers only make $37,700 a year? I will continue to vote “no” until the administration makes less than they do now.
Laptop saga
In response to “A new song:” If you’re comparing Hunter Biden’s laptop to anything Clarence Thomas’ wife said or did, you have no idea how bad Hunter Biden and Joe Biden did. You need to do some serious digging into that situation.
Lost cause
For the old folks who can remember the glory days of Lake Contrary, the place will never, ever be the same. Located in a flood plain and lined with mostly flood-damaged trailer houses, the place is depressing. There is no way to remove the stench from nearby industries and busy train crossings. I wouldn’t step foot in that water no matter how much is spent to improve the beach area. The place is a lost cause.
Risky move
I wonder how many of you people out there realize that Biden draining our oil reserves instead of letting us drill is putting this country in a very dangerous position. We already have China and Russia buddying up with each other. I don’t understand how someone with such limited intelligence could become the leader of this country.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.