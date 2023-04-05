There’s a particular spot on Southwest Parkway where people throw out their trash. Now they are dumping furniture and appliances in the same spot. Why can’t the city put a trail cam or something out to catch these people? I mean, this is just as lowlife as it as it gets.
Defense fund donations
The billionaire Donald Trump thanks all of you people for your millions of dollars in donations to his defense fund.
Begging wannabes
I can hardly wait for the speeches in Indianapolis from April 14 through April 16 at the National Rifle Association’s annual convention, where Trump and Trump wannabes beg for endorsements and donor dollars, and this will be juxtaposed against the horrific images of our children being slaughtered.
Tower eyesore
What right does an internet company have to come onto private property, dig holes on that private property and stick an ugly five foot tower up on private property?
Brought it
on yourself
It’s not surprising that the propaganda machine is boasting that this is not political. That doesn’t surprise me. I mean, they’ve been pulling this kind of garbage now for seven years. And you’ve got to live in a cave or under a rock not to understand how political this is. And if you’re willing to go along with this, good for you. But when your turn comes to stand trial for something that is made-up, don’t go complaining. You brought it on yourself.
He knew it
I think Biden should be charged with treason. He knew that Chinese spy balloon was collecting all kinds of data, and it even passed over some of our sensitive military bases several times collecting data. And he knew it.
Look them up
To that person who doesn’t believe FOX admitted they lied, there are so many sources that I can’t tell you how to look them all up. If you depend on television only, then you’re not getting the full story or the correct story in. FOX’s case? Murdoch under oath admitted it and he owns FOX.
