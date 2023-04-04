I think if the marijuana tax passes, every penny of it should go to the police department because that’s where the extra work is from this law being passed to begin with.
Far better choices
Yeah, it’s good that different companies are coming to town for getting your TV stations. It’s great that we have choices now. Better choices.
Trump indictment
I’m calling in favor of this indictment toward Trump. The former president definitely has been and always will be a con man, and I believe it is time that we finally do let the American people know that nobody is above the law and that he should be definitely indicted and taken to the courts.
Reap what
you sow
The Bible says you will reap what you sow. And I think the Democrats need to think about that. This is a very frightening time to see our country devolve into this kind of chicanery. I remember when they packed the jury to keep Hillary Clinton out of trouble, and now it seems they’ve packed the jury to try to get former President Trump in trouble.
Arrest first, crime later
No conservative should be surprised that the left considers us all guilty until we prove ourselves innocent. You know, all they have to do is pick out who they want to arrest and then find the crime later. This is all socialism, all Marxism, all communism and all evil. It’s too bad that this country has fallen so far and so low. But I don’t think we’ve seen the bottom under Biden.
Such a shame
I just got through watching this LSU, Iowa Women’s National Championship on the NCAA, and I have never seen such biased refereeing for LSU. That that was a shame that those girls all played and they had to put up with refereeing like that. That was pathetic.
Join the race
For the life of me, I don’t understand why Mike Pence doesn’t run for president. I’m not necessarily a Republican, but I’d probably vote for him instead of the other crooks that are running. I mean, he would be a shoo-in, I think.
Such a shame…indeed. The reffing was pretty bad. And I’m not one to complain about the refs. But that first half was just awful.
Mike Pence is the most spineless, wet noodle of a man I’ve ever seen. I’d love it if he ran. He’d get wiped out by both Trump and DeSantis.
Arrest first, crime later…another Trumper who struggled to keep up in civics class. The low educated is well represented with this caller.
So let me get this right. You think our system is supposed to arrest first then find a crime? How illiterate you are. The hate makes you smell.
Reap what you sow…the irony of this person sowing seeds of untruthfulness is likely lost on them.
You’re making a fool of yourself.
