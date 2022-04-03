Birds of a feather
Jen Psaki is leaving a presidential administration that’s notorious for lying to go work at a news station that’s notorious for lying. Birds of a feather flock together.
Time to audit
I hope the bill passes, auditing anyone making over $100 million a year. That would include the Clintons, Obama and Joe and Hunter Biden.
Much was learned
I would like to thank the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for holding public affairs events with the school board and municipal election candidates. It was a good way to learn about the issues and the people who are running.
Value of work
This is about “New blood:” You’re spot on. We have Ukrainians in the South End now who came here as immigrants. And they’ll do something that true Americans do, no matter what color you are: Work. More Americans need to tell their children what my dad told us — “If you don’t work, you don’t eat.”
Just a day
So gays get Gay Pride Month. African Americans get Black History Month. Women get Women’s History Month. And veterans get one day. There’s something wrong with that.
Keep the puzzle
I am calling to disagree with “Puzzled.” Please do not change the crossword puzzle. It’s easy enough as it is.
Grass is better
You don’t want artificial turf at Noyes Field. It may look great from the stands, but it is a grimy surface to play on. Just ask any high school or college player. It’s made from ground-up rubber tires. It gets in your nose and mouth … Both the Kansas City Chiefs and Royals play all their home games on natural grass. The pros know better. They stay away from synthetic turf if possible.
