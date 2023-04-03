In my life, I have been to seven or eight different countries, and even though we have corruption within our government, we have serial liars that we just shake our head and bow our heads and grief at, this is still a better country than those countries that I have been in. We’re not perfect. We would like to be. It’s a mortal condition to seek perfection within ourselves. Maybe someday, if we all pray and work diligently and real hard, our government will become more forthright with the people and less corrupt.
Our own responsibility
Forget for a moment, if you will, your political party, your race, your bank account, your perceived position in life, and realize that each and every aspect of each and every one of us, our days are divided into good and evil. And those two powers are at war, and we can be driven in a specific direction by people on both sides of the issue. But in the end, the road we choose is our own responsibility.
Addicted to the NRA
It is now crystal clear that the Federal House of Representatives, misled by the hapless coward Kevin McCarthy, will do nothing to reduce the likelihood of school shootings. The only recourse for the rational among us is to protect at least some of our school children is to go to the polls and vote in 2024. We must abort all of those assemblymen congressional representatives and senators that are so addicted to the NRA. Get them away from the power levers of the body politic.
Medical tourism
How ignorant is it for any American to go to Russia or Mexico for any type of surgery?
Would like to know
I would like to know where the person that says that FOX News just admitted that they lied and they lie all the time and they do nothing but lying. I’d like to know where he heard that at. It must have been CNN or MSNBC because they’re the ones that are lying.
