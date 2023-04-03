This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Still a better country

In my life, I have been to seven or eight different countries, and even though we have corruption within our government, we have serial liars that we just shake our head and bow our heads and grief at, this is still a better country than those countries that I have been in. We’re not perfect. We would like to be. It’s a mortal condition to seek perfection within ourselves. Maybe someday, if we all pray and work diligently and real hard, our government will become more forthright with the people and less corrupt.

