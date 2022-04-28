Musk is really no different from George Soros. So unless you’re going to criticize George Soros, you really have no right to criticize Elon Musk.
Don’t buy it
I can’t believe that we as a nation have to put up with this so-called president. About three weeks ago, he stood out on the White House lawn and told the nation he was going to ease the pain at the pumps for the American people by releasing millions of gallons of fuel for the next six months. Well, he straight up lied to us. We’re not seeing any relief. He’s releasing fuel from our reserves, but it’s going to Europe. Just another political stunt, and they lied to the American people.
Exhibit A
It’s funny that Obama is calling out misinformation and lies when he said, “If you like your doctor, you can keep them.” Don’t lecture us on truth and misinformation, Obama. You are one of the prime examples of it.
Light of day
President Biden and the Democrats now are so concerned about Elon Musk buying Twitter because they say it could affect the election. It might. It might even be a fair election because they aren’t silencing people who have things to say. If people had known Hunter Biden and Joe Biden’s history, they probably wouldn’t have voted for him.
Biden’s wealth
Joe Biden’s wealth increased by $20 million during the four years between being vice president and president when he was not employed. He also has $5.2 million that he can’t explain how or where he got it. Interesting.
Reflects on parents
What does it say about a neighborhood where parents don’t see that their children go to school regularly? Obviously they don’t value education and the opportunities it would provide their children later in life.
But you support the scum trump that is currently facing 19 lawsuits. I hear he is hiding from fruit down in Florida.
Biden's wealth...of incompetence....Well, he did it, matched the record of the previous holder of the "worst President" title, Jimmy Carter. Yes, thanks to the ineptitude of Joe Biden and his "woke" administration we now have inflation eating a huge hole in our pocket and an economy that shrank 1.4% in the first quarter of this year. Add in skyrocketing, out-of-control federal spending and we see an echo of the Carter years when STAGFLATION was the watchword and fuel shortages were the norm. All accomplished in just Biden's first year of incapacity, imagine what is ahead.
How is his administration “woke” and what have they done by being woke that led to inflation (which is global)? And I don’t remember you being concerned about the deficit spending under Trump which was record breaking despite the claims of a “roaring economy.”
Biden will be going on the campaign trail in a vain effort to help the faltering dems for mid-terms. They will surely gasp at the damage that will do. It's reported that since the Easter bunny did a stellar job of keeping Biden from stupid comments during the White House Easter Egg hunt, the bunny will accompany him. Here comes Peter Cottontail Hopping Down The Bunny Trail music will be the intro.
The Easter Bunny likes Biden. He left Trump to make stupid comments without interruption.
Of course the Easter Bunny likes Biden. Biden lays eggs on a regular basis.
Whatever. Still more liked that President Plump.
Trumps daughter and son-in-law made 640 million over the four years working in white house for Trump! Guess you have no problem with that!
fandb - you nailed it! This is definitely the reason why inflation is at an all time high marking the highest levels since the early days of the Reagan administration. Add the shrinking of the GDP for the first time since 2020. Trump is certainly responsible for every bit of this dismal news. How much did you lose in the stock market today?
