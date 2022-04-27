With the new parks tax that came into effect, are we going to fix the beautiful fountain at Patee Park? That fountain needs to be fixed as well for our parks.
Man in the mirror
The White House is blaming Trump for the crisis at the border. Well, Trump is not president now. Joe Biden is president, and he is the cause of all these illegal immigrants in our country and all of the ones coming now because of the Title 42 he is going to rescind. Stop blaming Trump and look in the mirror. You are the one.
Time for respect
A job that pays $19 or $20 an hour isn’t necessarily a good job. It is a good-paying job, but what makes a good job is the way they treat you. Whether they treat you with respect, dignity and understanding. … I’ve never seen a workforce like St. Joseph, Missouri. Never. I make $19 an hour now, and I’m on the verge of walking out because of ignorance.
Greed all around
I called in about a week ago about companies sending work overseas because of cheap labor and such. You know, you can look at that and also look at our government for the last decade. Most of these people you vote in — governors, senators, vice president, president — they may do the country or your state a bit of good, but they’re in there for personal gain mostly. So it’s not only corporate greed, it’s government greed.
Cost of living
A guy I work with went on vacation with his wife last year down to Mexico or Guadalajara, somewhere down there, and he commented recently that when they were down there, gas was $1 a gallon and the cars were immaculate. Figure that out. Cost of living down there compared to here and the cost to produce this stuff, what’s going on here?
Food shortage?
On FOX it said “Disastrous year for food production.” Isn’t that curious? There have been 17 major disasters so far this year at food production plants. Sounds like we’re going to see a big shortage of food.
Battle for ideas
Now that CNN viewers have discovered they’ve been deceived all these years, and with the Twitter thing, looks like the liberals will have to come up with other ways of brainwashing people before November gets here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.