This is Dr. Gupta, a subscriber for almost 18 years of The News-Press and for the past 14 years I've done a letter to the editor regarding National Laboratory Professionals Week, which is this week. And now that the newspaper has gone to the predominantly electronic version, I don't see the letters to the editors in the newspapers. These professionals are involved in helping with the medical care of all people across the nation as well as in screening tests, molecular diagnostics and in health care.
Editor's note: We still run letters to the editor but now primarily in our printed Weekender publication. We encourage anyone to submit a letter to the editor.
Mad and aggravated
It's a fiasco with FOX News canceling Tucker Carlson. I was so mad and aggravated, I decided to give one last listen to Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham to see what they might have to say about the issue and I was really disappointed in that. Neither one of them even brought the subject up or even mentioned Tucker Carlson.
How about now?
Now that FOX News has to pay $787 million in damages just for lies they told about the voting machines and the lies about the 2020 election. I'm wondering, will they start telling the truth now?
Tell me the truth
I'm watching our president in his reelection speech telling the press all these wonderful lies. I'm thinking about when I raised my son and how I always told him, 'I don't care how bad it is, tell me the truth, because it's always worse to lie.'
