Shout out to lab professionals

This is Dr. Gupta, a subscriber for almost 18 years of The News-Press and for the past 14 years I've done a letter to the editor regarding National Laboratory Professionals Week, which is this week. And now that the newspaper has gone to the predominantly electronic version, I don't see the letters to the editors in the newspapers. These professionals are involved in helping with the medical care of all people across the nation as well as in screening tests, molecular diagnostics and in health care.

