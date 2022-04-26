I saw on World News that $713 million is going to Ukraine for aid, and yet just the night before, they said millions of American citizens are being evicted because they can’t pay rent. The cost of living, the inflation here is so high. Whatever happened to “America comes first?”
Still waiting
I’m waiting for the school board to tell us why they elected a superintendent two days before the elections.
Ethanol power
Out of curiosity, has anyone done the power equivalency between a gallon of ethanol and a gallon of gasoline as to the standard miles per gallon each one would give you? Just wondering.
Converter thefts
I would like to have someone invent a cage or other device for a house to cover catalytic converters and make it very difficult to remove. Any takers?
Out of options
I noticed that there is one trend that has changed here in St. Joe with the employment for the best. And that is these companies having the attitude, “If you don’t like it, we can replace you.” Because now they are finding that to be very difficult. They’ll take a guy that has been at a company for 24 years and replace him and come to find out that the person they brought in isn’t any good. So this attitude is now going out the door.
Job well done
The city Parks Department did a real nice job fixing up Corby Pond. It is an excellent addition to our already fine parks system.
Crisis at home…yeah, evictions just started since Biden was voted President. It’s lucky there were zero evictions since 2001 when se spent all kinds of treasure conducting war for no reason.
Still waiting…I hear this a lot. I don’t understand how this would’ve changed anything.
