For the person who wrote “Time for action:” It’s not our war. Ukrainians have to defend themselves and take care of their own problems. We have enough going on in the United States. We didn’t do anything when Burma had their internal conflict and their civilians are getting killed to this day, and nobody says anything about Burma.
One at a time
There’s a difference between 10 years of experience and one year experienced 10 times. Our school district is the latter. They will not learn. On the one hand, they preach transparency and want more money without a sunset clause. On the other hand, they pull stunts like the Edgar and Witham actions behind our back. Trust is a two-way street, and the school board has only accumulated one year’s trust 10 times.
Editor’s note: The board hasn’t made a official decision on whether or not to pursue a levy extension with or without a sunset provision.
A class act
The editors of the News-Press in the April 23 edition put out an opinion article titled “A lifeboat for the state budget” and used the word “disingenuous” a couple times. The whole article is disingenuous, and once again proves to the public that the News-Press is an aristocratic paper.
The good land
I recently took a little trip to Wisconsin. Wisconsin is a beautiful state. The thing I noticed most was where we went the town was so pristine, clean, no trash, no debris laying in nobody’s yard. Everybody took pride in their property and their community. And then we had to come back to St. Joe.
