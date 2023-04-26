My dog and I just took a walk to Corby Pond. It looks fantastic. Thanks to the city of St Joseph for this wonderful improvement.
Disappointed
Shame on FOX News. I just found out that they dropped Tucker Carlson and The Tucker Carlson Show over the weekend. I heard it was over a lawsuit that was that was filed by Dominion over comments about the 2020 elections. Perhaps FOX News doesn’t want the public to know the truth. Tucker Carlson, Sean Hannity and Laura Ingraham are getting close to the truth and have been for some time.
About time
Well, hallelujah. The police department is going to start pulling over all these people with temporary tags and expired tags. My question is, why haven’t you been doing it all along?
What a joke
Are you kidding me? Joe Biden in his reelection announcement and campaign ad says ‘Stand up for your personal right. Stand up for your voting rights.’ Who are you kidding?
Trying to understand
Why would the Regal Theaters in St. Joe advertise a movie Chevalier to be shown here in the Regal Theater and then when the movie came out they did not book it to be shown at a Regal Theater here in St. Joseph. You have to drive to the AMC theaters in Kansas City to see an outstanding movie.
Too late to
take back
I just wonder how many people realize when it comes to the budget battle. The reason that the Democrat Party won’t allow the covert money to be clawed back is because that money has disappeared. It’s already been stolen. They can’t climb back.
Making a wish
Here’s a little food for thought. Eight more months is Christmas Day. Maybe we’ll have a nice Christmas present early and Trump will be locked up.
Don’t like it
Yeah, just a couple things. I think Rosecrans should be funded by the government, not the St. Joseph residents.
Personal wealth
To the person who made a comment about President Trump and the Wharton School of Business. President Trump made his money in real estate, construction and casinos. Joe Biden made his money by taking favors.
