It saddens me when I hear a lot of people say, “Why should we care about Ukraine? How does that benefit us?” Ukraine is a democracy. They want to be free people, to make their own decisions. And if the world does not stand up for freedom, then freedom will not last. You may not care what happens to Ukraine, but when it’s your turn and you lose your freedom, maybe you should think about the way you feel about Ukraine today.
West side story
I was just wondering, out of curiosity, when’s this overpass down here by Trex Mart going to get fixed? I guarantee you there are bridges out on the east side that have already been fixed. But I forget, this is the west side. My bad.
Race to the bottom
On the issue “Make it here,” I almost forgot Mexico. I read a couple years ago the wages were getting too high there. The wage to make U.S. products had gone up to $4 or $4.50 an hour so that’s why they’re starting to shift stuff to China, Malaysia, Vietnam. They have no labor laws over there.
Global market
Biden released oil from our federal reserve in order to lower our gas prices here in the U.S. The oil was then shipped to Europe, which lowered our gas prices by pennies.
Editor’s note: Oil is priced on a global market, so the release of U.S. reserves should impact prices no matter where it is shipped. You are correct that it has thus far had little impact on reducing the price paid at the pump.
Tax impact
Mr. Stuber’s letter failed to mention two important reasons why people leave St. Joseph. One is the high property tax, and the other is the high sales tax, when you get little in return for your tax dollar.
Bumpy ride
I’d like to congratulate the new mayor and new City Council. You all have your hands full with everything that’s going on. With Dillard’s closing and some of the shops and stores that are empty out at East Hills, they better start concentrating on the North Shoppes. I was out there recently and the parking lots are nothing but potholes. I know the city probably doesn’t have any control over that but they should talk to whoever owns the property. They need to get those lots and entrances straightened up a bit.
Little return for your tax dollar may be correct, but Buchanan county does not suffer from high property taxes another does STJ with high sales tax. Andrew county is higher, Platte County is higher, Clinton County is higher as is Clay County and Jackson County.
