It would be nice if information on how to donate to officers of the fund was in the paper. Many of the citizens would like to to participate in that by either buying a patch or just making a donation. Thank you.
Address the racers
I wish the St. Joseph police would do something about these drag racers and these young men on bikes who throw their motorcycles up in the air. I was almost a victim, just like other people. When the bikes went past me and they threw the motorcycle up in the air, it almost came over and hit me. I’m still shaken from it. I thought we passed a raise so we could get more officers, but I don’t know where they are.
Don’t like it
I’m calling in about this Rosecrans deal. I don’t think it’s right. The city can’t even keep up with what they got. We need an overpass up here on 229 more than we do a plane terminal. Why won’t they start fixing it? We got a lot of things to be fixed in St. Joe, and we’re going over and fixing up the airport. It’s good enough the way it is.
Don’t take for granted
Sadly, the only way people truly understand what they have, this sort of deprivation where it’s all taken away, then maybe they’ll understand how good they really have it.
Lose its license
Wharton School of Business should lose its accreditation for producing such a pathetic intellectual product as Donald J Trump.
Imagine that
So I think I have a solution for the electric car problem. Since there won’t be enough charging stations, they can do what they do with cheap solar radios. They put a crank on them so you can crank them and get power, so the next time their electric car runs out along the road, you can just stand there and crank on it until the batteries are regenerated. Wait, let’s go backwards a little ways. There was a time when cars had cranks. Imagine that.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.