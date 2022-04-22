I am calling out you, St. Joe News-Press, for not telling the truth about all the voter fraud. There was none, nil, nada, zip. Also why are you not calling out the truth about the gerrymandering the Republican Party are doing to try to steal seats instead of doing it correctly?
Tone it down
Even conservative media outlet NewsMax is telling Carlson on FOX News to stop his pro-Russian propaganda.
In real time
It’s really sad to see what the Democrat Party has become. After only 14 months of Joe Biden, our nation and its economy are in freefall, and we may never fully recover from the illegal traffic coming across our borders. We are witnessing the folly of liberalism in real time.
Chiefs can wait
This is only April and you guys are already running articles of the Kansas City Chiefs. Why don’t you give it up and focus more on city high school teams instead?
High and mighty
If you would print more comments from progressives like me, you would get superior statements, both factually and intellectually.
About to enter it
I don’t feel sorry for President Biden. He lives in the Twilight Zone. I am praying for all of us.
You’re out
Remember the child’s game “Simon Says?” We have been playing a version of it for the last two years called “CDC and Fauci Says”. The chance of getting any freedom-loving Americans to believe the so-called science mumbo jumbo again would be a miracle. They have just slightly more credibility than Adam “I have seen the Russian conspiracy evidence with my own eyes” Schiff.
