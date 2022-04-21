I love the way Democrats say that the judge who did away with mask mandates on public transportation was not qualified to do so, but a woman who said she did not know the definition of a “woman” and did not know the difference between male and female was qualified to be on the Supreme Court of the United States.
Economics 101
To all the college kids who took out these student loans, pay it yourself. The taxpayers should not have to do it for you. Are you going to pay off my mortgage? Pay your own bills, leave us alone.
On a string
I’m really not sure why President Biden doesn’t go ahead and resign. It’s pretty obvious to most Americans that the far-left radicals are the ones running the White House. And a few puppet figures whose names and faces will not be revealed.
Time for action
I think it is time for NATO and the United States to act in the Ukraine conflict. Civilians have died. It is time.
President Harris
Cognitive ability has many expiration dates. We should not make fun of Biden; instead we should support his removal from office and let Vice President Harris take over. Our country deserves that.
Let it go
So it is acceptable to line up a class of grade school children according to race and then have all the white children turn and apologize to the children of color for atrocities committed by their ancestors? Who in their right mind thinks this is far? What is done is done. Let it go.
God bless Ukraine
I am so proud and pleased that I have many friends who are very proud and pleased with our efforts to save the nation of Ukraine. Rarely has the world seen such a freedom-loving and democracy-loving country. It literally is David vs. Goliath on a larger scale. Putin is a bloodthirsty murderer, ordering the killing of women and children. … I wish that God would bless Ukraine and help them throw the Russians back into Russia.
Bowing to Russia
It is disappointing to see Israel’s failure to more harshly criticize Russia’s atrocities in Ukraine. If anyone should known what the Ukrainians are going through, it’s the Israelis.
