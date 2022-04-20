On this thing about China making all our stuff but they can’t get it over here: Make it in the USA. That would solve the problem. Everything is sent overseas. Bring it back and make it here in the United States. We know how to do it, we’re just as smart as they are. Then we won’t have to worry about “it’s stuck out in the ocean” or “the virus over there.”
Pro-Medicaid
Missouri cannot be pro-life and be against health care. Our state senate is filled with hypocrites if they don’t expand Medicaid.
Security for her
If Cori Bush is from Missouri, I hope Missourians are smarter than that, to vote for a person who spends $300,000 for personal security for herself but wants to defund the police departments. If you voted for her and she’s up for re-election, you better vote her out. I thought Missourians would be smarter than to put someone like that in office.
Editor’s note: It’s not all Missourians who have a choice but those who live in U.S. House District 1 in St. Louis.
Stand up
I wanna know why the News-Press does not stand up to the right and declare the election was not a fraud. It seems the more quiet people are, the more they grow. I wanna know what you guys think of the 2020 election.
Editor’s note: Joe Biden won the election and is the president. We said as much in past editorials.
One-term Joe
Since the Ukrainian invasion started, have we all managed to forget a little place called Afghanistan, and that abandoning it the way we did may be part of what emboldened Vladimir Putin to do what he is doing? It doesn’t justify it, but it does explain it a little bit. And it might also explain why Joe Biden will only be a one-term president.
Who’s in charge?
Whoever is in charge of It’s your call often makes comments on questionable calls. Did they screen the caller’s information who stated Trump had 30,573 documented lies in four years or did biased liberalism take over?
Be nice to Tucker
I agree with your view in the Weekender, but I don’t feel a need for your comment about “wild speculations” and the talking points of the Tucker Carlson show. Carlson asks questions that bring out the true facts on many issues. The country would be well-served if more journalists would do the same.
