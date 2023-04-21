Hey City Council, there’s no audio on your city council meeting on TV. Doesn’t anybody ever check for audio? Come on, people, Get it together.
Focus on efficiency
I saw the city down mowing by my property yesterday on brand new garden tractor type mowers. Moving at a snail’s pace. I have no idea why they haven’t turned to zero-turn mowers yet where they can get the job done. And in one fifth of the time.
Race for president
I was listening to former Vice President Pence on television the other day and he was saying the American people have a right to vote for whoever they want for president as long as it’s not Trump. Mr. Pence. Isn’t that kind of speaking out of both sides of your face?
Editor’s note: In an interview with NBC News, Mike Pence said he’s confident there will be ‘better choices’ for president in 2024.
A slippery slope
FOX News says Biden will hike payments for good credit home buyers to subsidize high risk mortgages. I thought we just had a housing crisis in 2008. What are they gonna do now? Just let anybody get a house and a mortgage, and then penalize the good credit home buyers?
Spreading joy
Let there be peace on Earth and let it begin with me. Have a good day.
Rule of law
You know, there are all kinds of rules and there are all kinds of laws. But when the people that write those rules and those laws refuse to follow what they write down, how can they expect anyone else to?
