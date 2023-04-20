This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


placeholder_itsyourcall.jpg

Don’t blame the Highway Patrol

As the survivor of a head-on collision with a drunk driver, I take really wild exception to the fact that these bar owners on Frederick Avenue and other places are complaining about the Highway Patrol allegedly targeting their customers. Drunk driving is illegal. Drinking in a bar is legal. But when you get out and get in that car and you get behind the wheel, it’s illegal. And I do not blame the Highway Patrol, nor anybody else for enforcing those laws.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.