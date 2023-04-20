As the survivor of a head-on collision with a drunk driver, I take really wild exception to the fact that these bar owners on Frederick Avenue and other places are complaining about the Highway Patrol allegedly targeting their customers. Drunk driving is illegal. Drinking in a bar is legal. But when you get out and get in that car and you get behind the wheel, it’s illegal. And I do not blame the Highway Patrol, nor anybody else for enforcing those laws.
Keep the tax
Why in the world do our state legislators want to cut the sales tax on guns and ammunition? It will cost the state around $80 million in revenue. We would all be better off if they kept the tax and used the $80 million to improve school safety.
Time for
an update
This has to do with the population of the city of St. Joseph. You drive in the roads that come into St. Joe and the street signs out there that say St. Joseph’s population is 76,000 plus. That hasn’t been the population of St. Joe before the 2020 census, and now it’s even lower than what it was then. So, when does the state or the city or the county, whoever’s responsible, gonna update the sign? It’s sending a false message. I think it ought to be some honesty somewhere in that.
Hard to argue
It’s really interesting that FOX so-called News settled the lawsuit for a huge amount, and they didn’t want to go to court. Murdoch assumes that people are too smart to believe what FOX News says. So, what I’d like to know is how these FOX watchers will react to this, because, you know, it’s a little hard to argue with the kind of money they’re willing to give up.
Where are
they living?
In an article in the Weekender, somebody wrote in there and said the economy is getting better, gas prices are down and grocery prices are going down. I’d sure like to know where this person lives. I’m seeing gas prices on the rise, and then grocery prices went down a little bit but they’re going right back up again.
