I would just suggest if they’re not going to spend the money to dredge Lake Contrary, would they at least please spend some money to turn on the pump and pump some water across the road from the river. If they could just fill it up a little bit, it could keep it going even as a wildlife reserve. We got all that money from the government for the pandemic. I think that would be money well spent. There will be other years where we have more rain and we won’t need it, but this year they need to pump some water into Lake Contrary. It is well worth saving.
Over a barrel
I was of the understanding that our Strategic Petroleum Reserve was for our military. It seems like at a time of war or any other problem we would have, we won’t have anything left. They already took out 80 million barrels earlier this year, and now they are going to take out 180 million more? How many barrels would be left for the military if something were to happen and we need that oil?
Not so warm
All these people out there drone on and on about climate change. I can tell you one thing: It’s not getting hotter. For four years now, the pastures that used to be knee-high by this time in April are about 6 inches high. It is colder and it’s been colder every spring. So don’t tell me about global warming.
Editor’s note: It’s not about your own personal experience but the average temperature of the entire planet over an extended period. According to NASA’s temperature record, Earth in 2021 was about 1.9 degrees Fahrenheit (or about 1.1 degrees Celsius) warmer than the late 19th century average.
History repeats
I see the fear of this administration angering Vladimir Putin as being relevant to a time in our country prior to WWII when the Jewish people were begging America for help because of what Hitler was doing, and the American president at the time did not want to anger Hitler. You think history repeats itself? You’re right, it does.
