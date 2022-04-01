Economics lesson
Yes, corn is up and soybeans are up, but that’s a direct result of the fact that gas prices are up due to Biden’s policies. Only an idiot could not make that connection. Just once I would like to see a Democrat who understood economics.
Editor’s note: Your point on the connection between commodity and fuel prices is a valid one. However, we would point out that economics is not a partisan field of study. There are plenty of left-leaning economists, like Janet Yellen, Joseph Stiglitz and Paul Krugman, to name a few.
Enjoy the hunger
This is for “Commodity costs:” This person does not know a thing about farming. All those increases you talk about for the grain prices are knocked out by the increase of prices for the input. The United States has the cheapest food in the world, and this person should maybe boycott farmers by just not eating.
Try farming
If the person complaining about the increase in grain prices thinks farming is so easy, why doesn’t he go out and buy a farm?
Tax holiday
The nonpartisan Tax Policy Center recently released a study that 57% of U.S. households paid no federal income tax in 2021. So as you go about your day and encounter other St. Joe residents, ask yourself if they are taxpayers or freeloaders.
Business vote
Mitch Jameson, you are actually correct! If there’s someone out there like Donald Trump, you bet they’re going to get my vote. And the vote of everyone I know. Except for some people who just don’t get the truth.
Foot-in-mouth disease
If Joe Biden keeps sticking his foot in his mouth, he’s not going to have a leg left to stand on.
A little short?
I read that the school district was approving a pay raise for the teachers, and Tami Pasley said $37,700. But Mike Parson just passed a bill for teachers to be at $38,000.
Editor’s note: The chairman of the House Budget Committee removed the governor’s teacher pay raise provision from next year’s budget. Lawmakers have until May to put the funding back in the budget bill.
Let it go, Elsa
The Democrats need to let this Trump stuff go. They got what they wanted, they got the Obama puppet in there. They got Harris and Pelosi in there. It’s been two years. This is getting out of hand. Pull up your big boy pants and let it go.
