Corn for food
Corn is a major food staple in countries all around the world, but here we are putting it in gasoline and gumming up motors. We ought to be sending that corn around the world, and I think we’re going to need it right here in St. Joe. We could get really hungry.
A fair tax
The homeowners are already overburdened by mortgages, repairs and taxes. And why is it always a real estate tax? Why not a sales tax that would affect everyone and not just homeowners? It needs to be a tax that is fair to all, not just a certain group.
Rock on
You know, I almost feel sorry for President Biden. The Democrats are playing him like a cheap guitar.
We’ll see
I see the U.S. is throwing another $800 million into the Ukraine War, and supposedly they’re going to pay us back — like Iraq was supposed to pay us back in oil, but I don’t think they ever did. Is anyone keeping a tally of how much money the Democrats have been throwing towards El Salvador or Guatemala to keep people from migrating into the United States? Now they put it into the Ukraine war, which we’re not even in. Think what that money could do for the United States. But no, the taxpayer can pay for that. The government is a disaster. There’s no win-win here.
Track record
I don’t see anything wrong with investing in foreign countries as long as they pay us back. The track record has been they don’t pay us back.
Young minds
This Disney scandal involving K-3 children makes me want to vomit. It’s bad enough we have Hollywood brainwashing adults. Now Disney joins in to poison the minds of our youngest schoolchildren. Enough is enough.
Texas two-step
Kudos to Texas Gov. Greg Abbott for sending three busloads of migrants to Washington, D.C. Let Joe and Nancy take care of them.
Inquiring minds
I agree with the editorial, Northwest Missouri needs more answers on the Jasinski situation. I think there are parallels in that and Mosaic and Dr. Laney. I hope the News-Press continues to pursue and find some answers in that also.
