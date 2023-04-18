I enjoy a good food fight. Trump and DeSantis are having an excellent food fight, and it’s very entertaining.
Turning to technology
So the technology gurus are amazed that older people are turning to technology for medical care. You want to have a hint as to why? Because during Obamacare, bureaucrats took over the doctors, and ever since, the doctors have not been able to have a say in how they treat their patients. Our medical system has gone down the tubes.
Hold off a
little bit
Someone help me figure this out. Grand Avenue Bridge is closed, Gene Field Road bridge is closed, now you’re going to tear out Fifth Avenue. Why don’t they finish one project before they start on another one?
How much more?
This has to do with the article on the front page of the St. Joseph News-Press about the state trooper and the DWI. What is it that the News-Press or the city officials want? Do they want the state police and the police to ignore intoxicated drivers or impaired drivers, just like they’re doing with their vehicles with the paper plates or no plates at all. I mean, how much more are we going to want to ask them to ignore? You might as well do away with them and let it go back to the Old West and everybody fend for themselves.
Keep an
eye out for it
Watch out, everybody. Digital currency has a pilot program where we won’t even have greenbacks anymore. We’ll have digital money on a card. That’s not a good thing. I like my greenbacks. So just keep an eye on things, especially on Newsmax. Latest update on it.
Coup in Sudan
I see where they had that attempted coup in Sudan. We had one here two years ago. It didn’t work, did it? No, Trump failed at that too.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.