We’re captivated
Have you ever noticed the only time you can find a good movie on TV it’s usually on a liberal channel and it’s packed full of commercials that contain controversial subjects? It’s called a captive audience. They believe that if they show us these things often enough, it will someday be acceptable.
Keeping us safe
I’d like to thank Shane Hux of the highway patrol, and the police departments around the area that performed that search the other day. They are the ones that keep St. Joe safe, and I want to praise them for what they do.
A good start
This is a great time for the St. Joseph School District to exercise transparency. Transparency is asking questions on the reason for different behaviors. Here’s the question: I would like to know why the board appointed a new superintendent just days before the two new board members were elected. Just answer that question directly and clearly and we will have the beginning of transparency.
Just a trickle
I saw Biden approved $800 million in new military assistance for Ukraine. That’s not counting the multimillions he gave before. With all the drought going on in the U.S., especially out west, just think what that $800 million and the millions before that could do to help solve the water problems out there. Lake Powell is just a pond anymore when it used to be a massive reservoir, which many residents depend on for drinking water.
Taxpayers pay
With gas and diesel prices so high right now, we might want to send Iraq an IOU note, wondering where all this free oil is we were supposed to get for supposedly saving their country. This world is a mess. Speculation drives prices, our government throws money at other countries and we never receive anything back from them, and then the taxpayer pays for it.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.