Get serious

In an effort to pretend that they are serious about mass murders in our schools, the Missouri legislature is preparing to spend $3.4 million for a Texas program that would turn a mobile phone into a panic button for school personnel. It would mean that to report a shooting, a teacher would have to press just one button instead 911. What we need, and what the legislature refuses to produce, is effective gun laws that will save lives.

Munchkin3

Get Serious We have thousands of gun laws on the books, The guns aren’t the problem. They don’t shoot without having the trigger pulled.

