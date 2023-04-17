In an effort to pretend that they are serious about mass murders in our schools, the Missouri legislature is preparing to spend $3.4 million for a Texas program that would turn a mobile phone into a panic button for school personnel. It would mean that to report a shooting, a teacher would have to press just one button instead 911. What we need, and what the legislature refuses to produce, is effective gun laws that will save lives.
It’s in there
The experts are concerned that AI has gotten so good that they cannot tell a fake picture from a real picture. Now, Christians know what the apostle John wrote in his exile to the island of Patmos about this time, that there would come a time when you would not be able to tell that which is real from that which is not. Read your Bible. It’s in there.
A nuisance everywhere
I’ve just been listening to the radio where they say multiflora rows is an invasive plant and it’s not a very good thing to be around, but they didn’t bring up the fact that back in the early ‘60s, the conservation commission brought this in and used it supposedly to be a good snow fence. But they didn’t look any further than the nose on their face how it would spread from birds eating the seed and spreading it, and now it’s a nuisance everywhere.
Tough luck Target
OK, Target, I’m fed up. I’m not going to shop out there anymore. Half a dozen times I went out there and there’s just a group of teenagers and a lot of trucks, back-to-back and side by side, and with their lights all glaring, and dirt bikes running all over the place, and the noise. One of those bikes is going to hit somebody one of these days and I hope it ain’t me. I’m old and I can’t move that fast. So tough luck, Target, you just lost a customer.
When is it
going to start?
Yeah, they’re going to start work on redoing Krug Park, restoring it. When are we going to fix Krug Park? It’s supposed to be the big jewel of the city, and yet we’re letting it get run down and fall apart and decline.
Get Serious We have thousands of gun laws on the books, The guns aren’t the problem. They don’t shoot without having the trigger pulled.
