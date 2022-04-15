An honest person
Will the honest person who found my class ring in J.C. Penney on March 8 please contact Penney’s to get my phone number and call me? I would like to thank you in person. God bless you.
Biden and prices
Biden is blaming Putin for our U.S. energy and inflation costs. He better look in the mirror, he’s the one that caused it. If people have any sense, in November they will vote every Democrat out. Then in 2024, they will kick Biden out. It’s time to get rid of him.
Cause and effect
Since they are saying the financial emergency is now lifted on Missouri Western State University, did we ever pin down what caused the crisis, so we can avoid it in the future?
Looking for answers
I was wondering why the News-Press is not covering the firing of the Northwest (Missouri State University) president. This is a big issue in Northwest Missouri and the News-Press covers everything that Northwest does. Is the News-Press protecting Northwest for some reason?
All ears
We need corn for food, not inefficient e-85 fuel.
Carter called it
The Carter and Biden presidencies have a few things in common. Inflation and gas prices, U.S. perception of weakness in the world, social unrest and division. The difference between the two is Carter gave a sincere attempt to identify issues in his malaise speech; Biden is the definition of malaise, except we have no trouble identifying the cause.
Not plugged in
I’m wondering if y’all think everybody uses the computer. Some of us don’t use computers, and that’s why we miss the Wednesday newspaper and the Sunday newspaper. Duh!
Mall money
I’m calling about East Hills Mall, and Dillard’s going out of business there. How much more money is the city of St. Joe going to pump into something like that — taxpayer money — to rehabilitate something that’s dying? We need to take our money and put it where it’s well spent.
