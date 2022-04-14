On the ballot
I’ve been hearing a lot lately about how fuel, food and the cost of everything has been going up. I’ve even watched on the television and read in the newspaper that our president says it’s Putin’s fault. Well in the last election that I voted in, I don’t recall seeing Putin’s name on the ballot. Our president better go back and take another look. It was him and Trump on that ballot, and he won, so he better do something about inflation and the way things are getting out of control. He better get our gas prices back down or there will be no Democrats re-elected.
Masks for some
I have never seen anyone in the world as dumb as the American public. They are allowing all these illegals over here and give them free transportation and everything else, no vaccinations, no masks, and yet the American public are going to let themselves be forced to wear masks for another 15 days?
Subway shooter
If the New York subway shooter had been white, the headlines would be screaming “White supremacist terrorist attacks subway” — but since he is not, they didn’t mention his color at all.
Poll project
The number one reason that Joe Biden is sending additional aid to Ukraine is to help his poll numbers. Now, you make think that’s harsh, but you need to deal with reality, not fantasy.
CNN’s bias
I can’t believe that the fake news announced that New York City law enforcement are still searching for a motive why the subway shooter did what he did. His ranting and raving on the internet about how he hates white people and what he wanted to do to them should have been a big clue — but CNN and MSNBC left that part out, because on their eyes, only white on black violence is hate.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.