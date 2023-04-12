It's Your Call for April 14 News-Press NOW Apr 12, 2023 Apr 12, 2023 Updated 14 min ago 1 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save × Post a comment as anonymous Emoticons [smile] [beam] [wink] [sad] [cool] [innocent] [rolleyes] [whistling] [lol] [huh] [tongue] [love] [sleeping] [yawn] [unsure] [angry] [blink] [crying] [ohmy] [scared] [sleep] [sneaky] [tongue_smile] [thumbdown] [thumbup] [censored] [happybirthday] [ban] [spam] [offtopic] [batman] [ninja] [pirate] [alien] Comment Text Cancel Post comment × Your comment has been submitted. anonymous × Report Cancel Report Abuse ×Reported ×There was a problem reporting this. × Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Watch this discussion Get an email notification whenever someone contributes to the discussion Notifications from this discussion will be disabled. Cancel Start watching Stop watching (1) comment aj0201@gmail.col Apr 12, 2023 9:04pm Donald Trump has criticizedGeorge Washington,Abe Lincoln,Ronald ReaganJohn McCainGeorge BushMitt RomneyLiz CheneyJoe BidenHillary ClintonRon DeSantisBut he NEVER criticized Vladimir Putin.Let that sink in. Report Add Reply Welcome to the discussion. Log In Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language. PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK. Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated. Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything. Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person. Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts. Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article. Post a comment Watch this discussion. Stop watching this discussion. Top Videos More Opinion Your Letters Your letters March 31, 2023 Always Looking Up Maybe bad weather does exist ... Christian Reflections More than just the right notes Editorials A source of civic pride 0:22 Staying Warm.. and Windy 6 hrs ago Trending Recipe Exchange
