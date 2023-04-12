This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Placeholder It's Your Call

(1) comment

aj0201@gmail.col
aj0201@gmail.col

Donald Trump has criticized

George Washington,

Abe Lincoln,

Ronald Reagan

John McCain

George Bush

Mitt Romney

Liz Cheney

Joe Biden

Hillary Clinton

Ron DeSantis

But he NEVER criticized Vladimir Putin.

Let that sink in.

Report Add Reply

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.