Castle project
You answered the question about Krug Park, but I thought that was at the top of the list? When did they push it back so far? The castle may not make it until then, let alone half of the stuff in Krug Park. It’s going downhill quickly, and we’re waiting five years to fix it?
Editor’s note: The decision was made in City Council meetings in the fall.
Shanghai lockdown
Biden refuses to condemn the Shanghai, China, lockdown. These people are actually physically locked in their homes and cannot get out.
Speaking out
Biden, I have a question for you. Why aren’t you speaking out against Communist China and the atrocities they are committing against their people? Tearing children and families apart, all in the name of authority. Or is it perhaps that you don’t want to interfere with your paycheck?
Tips on care
A word of warning for stay-at-home elderly and family: Hire from an agency that does background checks and rotates help. If you hire an individual, make sure to get at least three valid recommendations. Save yourself and family from exploitation. They are real and painful for the family.
It all adds up
In Helen Brock-Thurston’s letter to the editor, she points out that Trump’s tax cuts added to the deficit — which is true, about 10%. But typical of her side of the fence, she conveniently ignored the other 90%. That’s where the real problems lie.
Towers not trails
I was reading about the tower and the facility at Rosecrans for the airport. You know, it would have been a done deal if the city hadn’t put away the funds to build mountain biking trails and whatnot for a minority bunch of people in this town instead of something that could actually benefit the city. They waste all their money on other things just to satisfy a few. They don’t have their priorities in a row. They’re more out to do their pet projects than what is needed.
Editor’s note: Voters in St. Joseph have approved CIP tax packages that include funding for both urban trails and airport capital funding, so this suggests they see value in both.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.