Good advice
On April 5, U.S. Supreme Court Justice Sonia Sotomayor spoke to students and faculty at Washington University in St. Louis. She told them of sound advice she once received from a prior judge who told her that it became easier to work with colleagues he disagreed with when he realized they all had the same belief in the Constitution, the government and the country’s laws. Our dealings with each other would be much more enjoyable and productive if we all embraced that advice.
A critical view
Well, I was driving by Corby Pond, and are you telling me that they’re finished with that? What about the south side and all the trash and so forth that’s going to be washed in there the next big rain that we have? Then they’ll be crying, “Well, we have to dredge it again.” They aren’t going to put any holding ponds or anything on the south end? It’s going to look just like it did before they started.
Lights on
I guess the city has a lot more money this year. Why else could they afford to leave the lights on at Wyeth Hill all day long during the last weekend? Unless they’re getting electricity for free.
Tax time
In Helen’s letter to the editor, she stated that Trump added a great deal to the U.S. debt by cutting taxes to the top 1%. Actually, the percent of total income taxes paid by the top 1% went from 38% to 40% with the tax plan. In addition, the government collected more in taxes the year after the plan passed. Inflation is caused by the government spending more than it takes in and printing the difference.
Feeling ashamed
It is amazing that the left stays silent on all the things Biden has done. I am ashamed of the Democrats.
Blast out east
I see the city is looking for a new place to shoot off some fireworks. Why don’t you just do it on the east side of town somewhere, where there’s all kinds of highways and roads and empty places? What the heck, you could do it on the top of King Hill, but oh wait! You’ve got the bridge closed so you can’t go up there.
