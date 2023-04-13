I hope our President is enjoying his vacation in Ireland to explore his roots. I wonder how the Irish feel about his latest comment: “I may be Irish, but I’m not stupid.” I am of Irish descent, and I’m totally offended by his comments.
I can’t believe what I just read in the paper. Well, gun violence is continually reported as out of control. We find that our Missouri legislators are proposing bills to exempt guns and ammunition from sales taxes to make them more affordable, in the same paper as the article about Missouri’s deplorable teacher base salary. I would just like to ask, could someone please tell me what our legislators are thinking?
The individual that called in and tried to blame the North Shoppes for the East Hills Mall having problems is totally off base. The reason East Hill Shopping Center has gone bad is simply because of poor management, and nobody seems to care.
I was just wondering why nobody has taken that huge old building at the corner of 36th and Frederick and rehabbed it into apartments for homeless and poor people. They’ve rehabbed a bunch of old schools, warehouses and old buildings into apartments all over town and there is that huge building sitting there empty. Now I’m no engineer, but it looks pretty structurally sound to me. We have so many homeless people who need to have a place to live.
You’re not fooling anybody when you say the far left are anarchists. We have seen anarchists in action, and they are the far-right waving Trump banners and Confederate flags.
I heard it said that a high-ranking official in this administration was worried about his legacy. If there’s anyone in this administration that’s worried about their legacy, they should resign.
