I’d like to make a comment on the school superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, now that he’s been formally charged with a DWI. I think it’s time for the school board to move on from this gentleman. If you look back and check the records, he had the same type of experience at his last position and that he had. He did the same thing up there. He sets a very, very poor example for our children. It’s kind of hard to tell a child not to drink and drive when the school district superintendent is the one that’s doing it.
A parent problem
School attendance is firstly a parental responsibility. Just as no business can make a customer enter their establishment, no school has the power to make kids show up. That’s up to mom and dad.
Expect a visit
I will speculate in all seriousness that if it is true that someone leaked classified information about Mossad, well, they better expect a visit from Mossad. And I would not want that group of people coming to visit me.
You’ve got
a problem
I’d just like to pass on a message to “Good Thing for the Consumer.” If your meat does not have messenger ribonucleic acid in it, commonly known as mRNA, you’ve got a real problem.
Nothing
but hate
I see where this Kansas anti-trans sports law opens the door for genital inspections of kids. That is nothing but pure hate and ignorance.
Trying to disrupt
Alexander Soros, the son of billionaire troublemaker George Soros, who spends all their time trying to disrupt countries’ economies like ours, has visited the White House and Biden 14 times since he took office, figuring out ways to mess up this country because that’s what they do, him and his father. They have disrupted a number of other countries’ economies and that’s what he’s doing here. Hope you Democrats are real happy about who you elected.
Why allow it?
FOX News reports that Chinese investors own 384,000 acres of land. Why is China being allowed to buy American soil? Sounds to me like we got some turncoats in the White House. Do you think?
Why allow it…all this land was bought since 2021?
Trying to disrupt…how, exactly, is he disrupting our economy?
It’s been a fun decade being lectured on free speech and “safe spaces” from people who want to use state power to prevent themselves and others from ever encountering a book, person or idea these people find unpleasant or disagreeable.
