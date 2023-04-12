This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


A poor example

I’d like to make a comment on the school superintendent of the St. Joseph School District, now that he’s been formally charged with a DWI. I think it’s time for the school board to move on from this gentleman. If you look back and check the records, he had the same type of experience at his last position and that he had. He did the same thing up there. He sets a very, very poor example for our children. It’s kind of hard to tell a child not to drink and drive when the school district superintendent is the one that’s doing it.

Why allow it…all this land was bought since 2021?

Trying to disrupt…how, exactly, is he disrupting our economy?

It’s been a fun decade being lectured on free speech and “safe spaces” from people who want to use state power to prevent themselves and others from ever encountering a book, person or idea these people find unpleasant or disagreeable.

