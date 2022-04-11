Keep it local
Just to let the people in your sports department know, the vast majority of people in St. Joe would rather read about high school golf, high school tennis, high school baseball — kids from this town — than they would the Masters or KU. So please give us some articles about kids that actually live here.
No difference
Biden’s hollering about Putin killing people over there, but what about him letting all these drugs kill our people right here? I don’t see a difference.
Academy slaps back
I bet Will Smith is just crying his head off that the Oscars won’t let him back for 10 years. And what did they do to Chris Rock for insulting the man’s wife, who has a medical condition? Nothing?
Patriotic flag
Someone wrote in and said that veterans “served their country in times of war.” That’s not necessarily true. There are lots of vets who did not serve in times of war. They’re called “peacetime veterans,” not to take anything away from them but there is a difference. So don’t paint everyone with the same patriotic flag just because they served.
The wonderful wizard
The editor’s note said Obama was only there for one day. Get real. He is the puppetmaster behind the curtain at the White House pulling Biden’s strings.
Team effort
Yes, I appreciate farmers. But when handing out thank-yous, it goes to everyone. It goes to truckers, the suppliers who move the grain, the factory workers. It takes all of us to put food on the table, not just one group.
Blaming Reagan
This is to the caller about change: Ronald Reagan was the one who shut down the state hospital, and I’m pretty sure it was kinda like Reagan’s policies that brought the prison to our once-kind-of-nice city.
Editor’s note: The St. Joseph State Hospital relocated across the street in 1997, eight years after Reagan left office and 35 years after the deinstitutionalization process began with the 1963 Mental Centers Construction Act. Reagan’s connection is due to his decision to sign a repeal of the Mental Health Systems Act, which would have provided federal grants to community health centers. The repeal was approved by a Democratic-controlled Congress in 1981.
