Different approach
I disagree with Gov. Abbott of Texas and his approach on how to handle illegal immigration. His thoughts are to put them on a plane and fly them to Washington, D.C. But the way I look at it, he would be abetting in Biden’s attempt to bring these illegals into the country. He is helping them along. I think what they should do is stop them at the border and send them back home.
Chiefs in Missouri
The little sweater-vest geeks from across the river, attaché cases in hand, have once again made attempts to lure Missouri’s big businesses to their side of the river. The NASCAR track was supposed to be located in KC, MO. Now the sneaky weasels want the Kansas City Chiefs, but we Missourians will not let go of our icon.
Lots of snowflakes
Ana Navarro, please check your facts before you attack people. I’m not a fan of Marjorie Taylor Greene. She probably shouldn’t be in Congress. But neither should Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who apparently thinks she can bully people and treat them any way she pleases. If Greene is a “snowflake” — and she probably is — then so is Ocasio-Cortez, and you should be calling a spade a spade. Otherwise you are a hypocrite with a capital H.
Out of range
If an electric car can only run about 200 miles on one charge and it takes four to eight hours to fully recharge, how can people enjoy family vacations? What if I want to drive to California? Will I have to worry about my car running out of power in the middle of a desert? This Green New Deal is just plain nuts.
Waiting on Krug
I was just wondering when they’re going to start rejuvenating Krug Park with the funds that were approved last year. They were supposed to build a wall in the parking lot, they were supposed to upgrade the buildings. Or did they just take the money and run somewhere else in town with it and let Krug Park suffer even more? They need help up there immediately.
Editor’s note: Most of the money from the tax hasn’t rolled in yet. The parks improvements schedule presented to the City Council last fall showed the Krug Park amphitheater in Phase 1, between 2023 and 2025, and renovations to the Krug Castle in Phase II, between 2025-27.
Congrats, sort of
Congratulations to the new city officials on their election. Now, do what you say you’re going to do.
