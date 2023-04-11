I’m just reading the letter here, “Clean up needed on Hwy A.” They’re looking for volunteers to help clean it up because the trash is horrendous. Well, what the Kansas City area is done, they’ve added a 3% sales tax to legal marijuana, which is going to in turn help litter clean-up and other projects supposedly. And I’m sure we probably got a tax increase here in Saint Joe. But you’re not going to get volunteers nowadays. It’s time to quit being so tight and either hire private contractors or use this marijuana extra tax money for trash cleanup, like the Kansas City area is doing.
Look at the ingredients
Hey people, look at the ingredients in some of your packages of food. I’ve noticed cookies and some other foods are made with bio engineered ingredients. Boy, we are so doomed.
Sick and tired
I am so sick and tired of people complaining that our congressmen are dragging their feet about funding Medicaid expansion because voters voted for it. Voters did not vote for paying for it. Voters voted for expanding it with no funds from us, using only federal funds that came from outside our state that we would otherwise be losing. We did not vote for more taxes.
Insult to
a mob boss
Trump is often compared to a mob boss, but even mob bosses are insulted by Trump’s behavior. Mob bosses don’t fight dirty by targeting daughters and family members of judges and prosecutors.
Look it up
I’ve decided to stop referring to the far-left radicals as Marxists because I don’t believe that the colleges get that far up in the alphabet anymore. So I’ll just stay within the letter A because that’s actually what they are: anarchists. And maybe some of these college students, if they know what a Webster dictionary is, can look that up. But these people are pure and simple anarchists.
Don’t even try it
Vice President Harris and all the other Democrats, don’t try to tell us now when you go to Tennessee to defend the people that were disrupting the Tennessee House meeting that this is about the safety of our kids when all week you have been saying that the shooter was a victim also.
Can’t think
of a reason
I cannot think of a single reason an honest, right-thinking, compassionate American would vote for anyone from the Republican Party.
Can’t think of a reason. I can think of a million reasons not to vote for a Democrat. First and foremost, I have no interest in living in a communist state.
