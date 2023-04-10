Missouri House Bill 1169 seeks to force the meat companies to label the meat if it has mRNA in it, this is a good thing for us meat consumers. We want that to be labeled. If it has mRNA in it, that’s not something we want to eat at all. So, encourage your people to contact the Missouri House.
Drop the mic
I’d like to make a comment on KQTV. I watch the news in the morning and it doesn’t lock stuff out, like the microphone’s going off. But in the evening, at 5, 6 and 10 p.m., it’s like they’re turning the microphones off and I don’t understand why it’s doing it at night when it’s not doing doing it during the daytime. So, they need to get somebody in there that can take control of it and do it right.
A bit of a problem
I realize that our politicians are a little slow on the uptake, but when you have President Xi of the Communist Party of China telling his soldiers to prepare for war, and you have our politicians wringing their hands and saying we don’t want conflict, well, you end up with a bit of a problem, don’t you?
Going too far
These crazy climate people have gone way too far. FOX News is reporting they want to ban toilet paper. They are crazy. And also of course incandescent light bulbs. I don’t understand how any human being in this country could support the Democratic Party. It seems to me it’s pretty obvious that they’re crazy. That’s the only way to put it.
Still blaming Donald Trump
Here we go again. Today, I turn on the TV. After over two years of Biden, we’re still blaming the Trump administration for Biden’s screw ups. When is Biden going to take responsibility for his screw ups? I don’t know how he made it through four years of Trump. But when it comes to the next presidential election, I’m voting for Donald Trump.
Good thing. Thank you for spreading awareness . Hopefully people will take heed. Nobody has the right to put genetic altering drugs in our meat!
