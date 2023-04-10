This content is created from voicemails from our call-in line, and they relfect the opinions of the callers. To learn how this is different than an article, click here.


Good thing for consumers

Missouri House Bill 1169 seeks to force the meat companies to label the meat if it has mRNA in it, this is a good thing for us meat consumers. We want that to be labeled. If it has mRNA in it, that’s not something we want to eat at all. So, encourage your people to contact the Missouri House.

Munchkin3

Good thing. Thank you for spreading awareness . Hopefully people will take heed. Nobody has the right to put genetic altering drugs in our meat!

