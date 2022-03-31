Hunting oligarchs
In Russia, they’re called oligarchs. Those are small groups of people who rule and control a country or government. In the United States, we have the same thing, but we call them president, vice president, senators, congressmen — and I’m not saying that’s true of all, but we have our share. And if you don’t believe that’s true, just watch and see what happens on the story about Hunter Biden. It will all be swept under the carpet and nothing will be done about it, and that will be the end of the story.
Come legally
It’s about time we say, if you want to come into our country, you need to do it legally. If they come here illegally they need to be turned around and sent back.
Looking for votes
Can we get someone in the White House with a brain? You put someone in there who does not care about you. All Biden wanted was your vote. And I’ve got news for you: If you gave him your vote, you are stupid.
Clueless
All of you folks under age 50 are about to experience what life was like in the Jimmy Carter presidency. You will feel the pain that comes with an administration that has no clue about economics and no empathy for the average U.S. citizen.
Population solution
St. Joseph can solve its population decline by inviting 10,000 Ukrainian immigrants to our city to help re-establish the Ukrainian community that once flourished here.
New blood
About the Ping Poll asking if St. Joe should request 5,000-10,000 refugees from the Ukraine: It would help fill our population ranks. We’ve got plenty of room here and could use some new blood.
Free lunch
There will be a Biden voters luncheon in St. Joseph soon. Lunch is free for anyone who can name one positive thing the administration has done on their own in the past year. There will be limited parking, limited seating and limited understanding of how America works for all who dare to show up.
