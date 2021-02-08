Vote them out

Please vote these incumbents out of the school board. When Larry Koch asked where the new school would be, he has no idea, no idea on the boundaries. Yet they expect us to pass this huge bond? Those people need to go.

Silence enables

It has been said that for evil to thrive, it only takes good people saying nothing. Silence is capitulation.

Act of destruction

How can we blame Biden for the gas prices going up? Have you not seen what he’s done in three weeks? He passed 40 executive orders, including closing the pipeline. That would immediately cause the prices to rise. Or have you not noticed in years past how things like that make the price of gas go up? He’s shown he wants to destroy this country in the last three weeks. He’s also shown he wants America to be last, and Americans to be last.

Batting .333

Friday night, all three high school basketball teams played. In Saturday’s paper, the only story printed was about Central. Why were there no stories on Benton and Lafayette? Is this a problem because the coaches did not get information to the News-Press, or does the News-Press not have reporters out in the community to see what’s going on? This happens frequently.

Curbing panic

I just need to explain to folks that, yeah, Trump thought the virus was such a hoax, he had health care conferences every day regarding all the updates and information about COVID. Yeah, right. He never thought it was a hoax. He didn’t want to create a panic among the people.

In their faces

If they’re all saying Donald Trump incited a riot, then they better go after Maxine Waters. She stood up and said, “Get in their face! Wherever you see them at — gas stations, grocery stores, out shopping! Get right in their face!” Now if that’s not inciting rioting, I don’t know what you call it.

Low in Missouri

To the person crying about Biden raising the gas prices, if you had any sense at all, you’d research and find out Missouri has the lowest gas price in the country.