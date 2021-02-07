Biden’s market

To the naïve person who says to “blame the market:” When Biden says he’s going to shut down a pipeline or stop drilling, that drives the market up. So it is Biden that’s causing the price to rise. When he writes an executive order destroying the oil industry or the coal industry or the gas industry, that’s going to cause prices to go up. That’s the market.

Get it together

Biden said once he was president he was going to get the coronavirus under control and save people and so on. But the deaths keep rising and he is president now, so what is he not doing? He needs to get his act together. He said he was going to take care of this.

Back in time

“Blame the market” is exactly right. The price has been going up 5 cents over the last three months — but if that person would look at a calendar, three months ago was November when Biden won the election.

Spend, spend

I see the Democrats and Janet Yellen are screaming that we have to have this $1.9 trillion relief package that Biden wants. But what they don’t tell you is that the Congressional budget office projected Feb. 1 that if everything stays with the current laws governing federal taxes and spending as of Jan. 12, and that no significant additional emergency aid is provided, the economy will continue to strengthen during the next five years. But guess what? No one’s telling the people this. All they want to do is spend, spend, spend.

Look it up

Regarding the person who said it’s plain to see why they’re going after Trump, it’s because of all his “illegal dealings with everything” — can you name any of those illegal things? No. Because he hasn’t done any. They’re going after him because they’re scared to death of him. … If you wanted to go after people who have “illegal dealings with everything,” you’d be going after Biden and his family. His brother is already capitalizing on Biden being president of the United States. Look that one up.

Fans want more

Once upon a time, the News-Press was a major source of reporting on all Northwest Missouri high school sports. What happened? With the restructure, you have almost eliminated all high school reporting, especially Friday nights. Northwest Missouri fans deserve better.

Can’t understand

After reading Ben Pecora’s letter, I’m still wondering why anybody would vote for the chump that’s in the White House now. I just can’t understand it.