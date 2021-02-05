On the lot

McCownGordon’s bid came in about 36 percent higher than the “equal in quality” Universal Construction, not 30 percent, which amounts to about $250,000 higher. Mr. Edgar tried to explain why: “They showed us savings along the way.” Mr. Deetz is a salesman.

Trains vs. pipes

The lefties out there keep saying this pipeline should have been shut down and what a terrible deal it was — except it carries oil at $10 a barrel, and the trains that carry the same amount of oil at $30 a barrel will probably crash at some point and cause a horrible disaster. And by the way, they emit a lot of pollution.

Bad options

In response to “Dark legacy:” We all knew this was Trump from the beginning. The real question that should be asked is how bad were his opponents and how desperate were the American people for changes in Washington that Trump would win, and then almost win a second time.

More bad options

All the people whining and crying about “I can breathe when I wear a mask!” Just think about how well you’ll be breathing on a ventilator.

Supply, demand

To the person crying about gas going up, how can you blame Biden when he’s only been in there a couple of weeks? Gas always goes up when summer is coming on. More people are driving, supply goes down. Use a little common sense.

Preach the truth

I most definitely disagree with the comments made by “Moral relativism.” There are a few television so-called preachers who advocate only good times ahead for you if you will listen and buy in to their ideas. But you will definitely find pastors in this city who preach the truth and offer a supportive church family.

Wear your colors

Can we get everyone who voted for Biden to wear black every day for the next four years so I can avoid being around them?

Public funds

I’d like to know where the school district is getting the money to pay for these studies and architects. Is that coming out of taxpayer money, to push a bond issue that has no chance of passing? I hope not.

A ‘no’ vote

I’m just calling in about the school board wanting to build a new high school. When it comes to a vote, I will also vote “no.”

History of nothing

“Far worse:” What did you expect when Biden got in and the Democrats got control? Biden was in office, even as high as vice president, for 47 years and he did nothing but line his pockets.