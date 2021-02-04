Blame the market

Everybody is complaining about the price of gasoline going up. Look to the right of this column on the page at the bottom, under the market, there’s a heading called “oil.” The very first column says March 21 — these are future prices — the price will be $56.35 a barrel. If you go back three months you’ll see that the price of oil had been going up 5 cents to $5 a week. That’s why it’s going up; it’s not Biden, it’s the market.

The long wait

I see the Democrats do not like the fact that the Republicans in Missouri are trying to protect our right to own a firearm. Now, I’d like to impress something on you people. Not all of us live in the city. And when you live out in the country, you could have a long wait before the sheriff shows up, and that could be critical. But you want to penalize rural people because there’s crime in St. Louis and Kansas City. When you have to rely on yourself, you have to have the right to protect yourself.

Going after Trump

The Democrats aren’t stupid. The only reason they harassed Trump was because of his illegal dealings with anyone and everything.

Flow of money

At this moment, people are spending money like there’s no tomorrow. There’s a reason for that. As soon as this virus is over, interest rates are going to go up and gas prices are going to skyrocket. People know that. They can see what’s coming. So they’re going to use their cash while they still can. Because once it sets in that Biden is in charge, that cash flow is going to dry up to nothing, just like it did under Obama.

Keep it open

Well, with as many problems as the Democrats have, our local group decides to have closed meetings. That’s always a no-no, because we all realize that when you do something behind closed doors, it’s usually leading up to no good. … I don’t know where this idea came from, but it was a bad one. Don’t do it again.

Power of politics

If you look at all the experts before 2020, they all said — including Dr. Fauci — that lockdowns and quarantines do not work and often they are used for political purposes. Even the WHO said that. What made all these people change their mind? Even Biden’s expert said they were not effective — until August, and then he changed his mind. What made him change his mind? Could it be politically motivated?