Unmess the mess

In response to “Far worse:” Trump had a habit of tearing up any and all documents that he signed. They have no record of what is supposed to be done, as people are sifting through trash to try and tape it back together. You want to know why it’s not expanding as fast? Biden has been in office for two weeks and has already unmessed a lot of what Trump messed up.

Oil shock

How many times has the price of oil gone up since you were sworn in, Joe? You’re taking money out of our pockets and food off our table for our kids to pay for that gas. Thanks, we really appreciate it.

No invitation

Those people that attacked the Capitol are trying to say they were invited to come to the Capitol by the president. The president can’t invite anyone to the Capitol. He can only invite people to the White House. Only the Senate can invite you to the Senate.

Lesson in courtesy

I’d like to express gratitude toward Chick-fil-A in St. Joseph. Most businesses in town don’t thank you when you buy their product; Chick-fil-A does. They are very efficient, caring and wonderful people. They should have a workshop and teach the other businesses in St. Joe to be courteous.

Laugh track

I was just feeling kind of blue today, so I thought I’d read It’s your call and get a good laugh.

Deep end

Those stupid Democrats have done nothing but harass Trump ever since he became president. Now he’s a private citizen and they are still harassing him. Somebody should do something about that party. They have gone off the deep end. They have let hate take over.

Trouble with words

Biden was saying that by the end of the summer, we’ll have enough vaccines for “300 Americans.” The man needs to be put in an assisted living home, not the White House. But we knew that before he was elected.

Ramping up

Looks like President Biden is fulfilling his promise of vaccinating over 1 million people every day. It was 1.4 million yesterday and it looks like they are going to ramp it up from there. So hopefully we will be past the Trump virus by springtime.