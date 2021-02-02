How we feel

I was just reading It’s your call and saw the one that said, “Joe Biden has been president for a little over a week and our economy is in the tank.” I think they should send these calls to the Washington Post so that Joe Biden and his people can see how we feel out here in the state of Missouri.

Kids deserve it

To those criticizing the school board for trying to improve the school buildings, please think about this: Improving school buildings does not benefit any person working in the superintendent’s office, nor does any board member benefit from it. The only people who benefit from improving our school buildings are the teachers who are teaching and the students who are learning. Our teachers and our students deserve a safe, clean, well-organized and comfortable building in which to teach and learn. No, we are not Kansas City, but our kids deserve the same quality education as the kids in Kansas City.

Where is Parson?

Where is our governor? The state of Missouri is getting the least vaccines of any of the 50 states in our union. I am an older person who has had cancer and I want the shot. Where is he at? I bet him and his family have already had their shots.

My 2 cents

I’m just wondering, if we build the new school buildings will that guarantee that they can graduate kids who know how to make change without the help of a computer?

Up and up

You haven’t seen nothing yet, since Biden shut down the Keystone Pipeline. He’s going to probably cut down some fracking and start buying foreign oil when we have more oil supply than anybody else in the world. Prices will be going up.

Pillow guy

I haven’t seen the MyPillow man on TV recently. Do you think maybe he realized he made a fool out of himself by talking to Trump about martial law?

The two Joes

I don’t know which is more disgusting of the two Joes — Namath or Biden. Both are trying to sell something that they know is not true. They will get some suckers though, that is for sure.