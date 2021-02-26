Intellectual hypocrisy

I get angered when I see people expressing intellectual hypocrisy. That is what the women of “The View” did on their opening. Apparently, Mr. Trump gets criticism for things that the ladies of “The View” give their friends Hillary and Joe Biden passes on.

School smarts

I am just watching Josh Hawley grilling Merrick Garland. He’s got a lot of guts, don’t he? I can’t believe a person with your education would be so stupid.

Poor us

Welcome boys and girls of all ages. You are now entering the lifestyle of the poor and unfamous. We will be able to join the poor and be in line for food, be out of jobs, have high gas costs. We’re going to have nice electric cars that won’t go anywhere in the winter because they freeze up. We have nobody to blame but ourselves.

Cheapskate state

No, Texas is not freezing because its wind turbines are freezing. Texas is freezing because it’s a small government, low-regulation cheapskate state that didn’t winterize its resources in natural gas.

Rules for all

If our mayor is so intent on following Robert’s Rules of meetings, why doesn’t he expect a professional attitude and behavior from the councilman? One of them cannot do what others do.

Big write-off

I feel like American Family would be very good to donate their building to the school district. For them to donate it would be a win-win, because they would be able to take such a tax break.

What are you thinking?

This latest proposal by the St. Joseph School District is outrageous and almost mind-numbing. Does this building have a fully equipped theater, does it have two fully equipped gymnasiums, field houses? You would have to build baseball and softball fields. They are already available at Benton and Lafayette. What are you thinking? The American Family campus is at least 15 years old, and it’s way north and east. Are you supposed to email our students there?

Vape detectors

The St. Joseph School District is threatening to close Benton and Lafayette down, and now they’re wanting to put vape detectors into those schools? If you’re going to put that stuff in there, leave those schools the way they are.

Bigger is better

I was watching the deal about buying the American Family building. That looks so big, they should close Central, too. I think they ought to close Central up and go with one school.