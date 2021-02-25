A new alternative

I was just thinking, with all these high sewer bills and all these taxes that the city and the school district are trying to put on us, I think homeless might not be a bad way to go.

Sleep well

I love My Pillow. It’s the best pillow I ever had.

Sign of the times

I’m going to be out there with a big sign saying vote no. Go back to the table. You’re just planning on doing whatever you want.

Sewer collage

For a town that’s so broke, I’d like to see the books on our sewer system. I took six pictures of sewers that were collapsing and sent to them to the mayor. I never got an answer from him.

Get on the bus

People don’t want to lose Benton and Lafayette. I have a grandson that’s already on the bus. He’s already on the bus for 45 minutes, both times.

Cost savings

If the school board could save us money by buying or leasing the American Family building, couldn’t that be passed on to the taxpayers with a lower bond issue?

Blades of worry

Shame on the city of St. Joseph, the Port Authority and the St. Joseph Chamber of Commerce for getting involved in transporting wind turbine blades up and down the Missouri River. They destroy peoples’ lives. You ought to live by one.

Around and around

Watching St. Joe deal with the COVID-19 thing is like watching a dog chase its tail.

Time to wake up

This is to the people of St. Joe. You better wake up. The school board is going to make you pay higher taxes. St. Joe is dying.

Nailed it

John R. Hoffman, you hit it spot on, buddy. If the former presidents would see how Trump ran this country, they would have turned over in their graves.

Tough grader

SJSD board members say we cannot afford to keep three high schools funded. My question is how did St. Joe afford it in the 1920s, 30s and 40s? Our predecessors found a way to fund them during the Great Depressions and the biggest World War in history. Our school district has shown they are not good problem solvers. The board and the administrators deserve a grade of D-minus or an F.