Moving snow

We want to thank Kelly Lykins for working tirelessly and spending many hours shoveling the Noyes track just so the public can enjoy it. He told us he graduated from Central in the 70s and this is his way of giving back to the community. We so appreciated having a place to walk after being cooped up in the house due to the freezing temperatures and snow. I’m sure others that were running and walking that day were grateful also.

Nice to Rush

Rush Limbaugh, I was really mean to him. I’m sorry for what I said. That’s it.

Where have you gone?

I have a quick question. What happened to the comic strip Pickles. I don’t see it anymore.

Editor’s note: Pickles is provided by a syndicate that the News-Press no longer does business with.

Message from moon

Well, Biden killed the oil jobs and he’s going to kill the gas jobs and now he’s going to kill the coal jobs. Our energy is going to be so high we’re not going to be able to afford it. I don’t know what the American people were thinking. That John Kerry. He’s no more a climate envoy than I am a man on the moon.

Reaping wind

The truth is on the day our temperatures dropped below a minus 25 degrees, the wind mills in DeKalb County produced $1,584,000 worth of electricity, with no problems in 24 hours.

Take a look

People, wake up. American Family Insurance suddenly wants to sell their building. People need to look at this real close.

Murky images

The News-Press ought to be ashamed of some of the obituary pictures you put in. You may as well put a black box in there.

Question of timing

What does Tami Pasley and Van Zyl think, people are made of money? There’s a coronavirus going on. People are out of work. They can’t pay their house payment. They can’t pay their rent. They can’t pay their utilities. They want an increase? Don’t do away with Benton and Lafayette. Those are the two schools the school board has been after.

Missing piece

The piece of the puzzle that the school board is not releasing is where the district lines will be drawn and which students will have the opportunity to attend the state-of-the-art high school and which ones will be sent to the old Central building. They aren’t putting that out because that will hurt their bond issue. So much for the transparency.