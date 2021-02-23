Is it fair?

The left is always talking about how things need to be fair. Now they want to pay for everyone’s college. Only about 40% of Americans go to college and even less graduate. For the rest of us, why should we have to pay for the few? Also, what about those who have already paid theirs off? Is it fair for them to have to pay someone else’s off?

Our share

About the minimum wage going up. What about us senior citizens? Maybe they ought to consider giving us senior citizens a little bit more than the $10 or $12 a month on our Social Security checks that we paid in. We need help, too. We paid our share, too.

Gas failure

To set the record straight, the Electric Reliability Council of Texas says that nearly half of Texas electricity was generated by natural gas-fired power plants. Coal-fired power plants and wind each generated about 20%.

Domino effect

One guy knocks out one telephone poll on St. Joe Avenue and the whole North End goes out. I did not know we were getting our power from Texas.

Peas in a pod

The governor of Texas is no different than Parson. They don’t care. They got what they want. They get their attitude from Donald Trump.

We printed it

I know this call is a waste of time. It seems the only thing the News-Press wants to print is opinions of Trump people who don’t get news anywhere else. I am going to throw this out anyway. The governor of Texas admitted their problem was the fact they deregulated and made their grid privatized. They were advised years ago to winterize their power grid. They have 12% of wind power. They were advised to winterize those. They didn’t have to follow the regulations. They have wind power in very cold places. They don’t freeze because they winterized. If these people here would look at other news sources they would see this. It would be nice if the News-Press would do an article that would explain these things.

Blowing in the wind

One thing wind farms produce that no one talks about is hot air. They produce a lot of it.

Good deal

I am calling in about the American Family Insurance, putting a high school out there. I think that’s wonderful. That’s awesome.