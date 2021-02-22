Give a number

In regard to having to register for the COVID shots, is it possible to post in the paper what number they’re on? That way it would give people an idea of where they’re at. It’s been over two weeks since I’ve called the register and I haven’t heard anything from that. It would give people an idea of where they are at and how long they have to wait.

We control it

America needs a consistent energy source that man can control, not wind power and stupid solar panels that Mother Nature can control. This Green New Deal is going to really hurt this country.

Oil still flows

I wonder if the lady who wrote the opposing view to the Keystone Pipeline realizes there are two Keystone Pipelines. One runs through Missouri. That oil from Canada will very likely run through Missouri. Now, it will probably go right down the railroad tracks through Downtown St. Joseph.

Enduring pain

I served in the Gulf War. I’ve been dealing with back and neck pain since. I’ve been under doctor’s care and treated with pain medication for over 20 years. In the last few years, my medication has been reduced to under a third of what I had been taking. It’s been very hard to adjust to the low dose. Over the last Christmas, I was a bad boy and took more for the pain, to spend quality time with my grandchildren. My doctor had a screen test for me at the end of that pill period. So, as for punishment, he refuses to fill my medication. This the best we can do for those in pain?

Still No. 1

Hurrah for George Washington. Hurrah for the United States of America.

Trump’s plans?

I have a question to my fellow readers. Is Trump going to have another insurrection against the United States government? If he gets that done, you can forget your freedom, pal.

Giants of old

When I was a kid, FDR was in the White House, Truman was coming to the White House next and Eisenhower followed him and then Kennedy. We had giants running the country. We had men that could run the country. I’m telling you, Trump was in the White House and what he did to the Capitol building, they ought to give him a nice prison sentence.