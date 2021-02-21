We got buildings

Someone said we could use those K-Marts for schools, but look at that Washington School. That’s been there for years. And if you go a little further, remember the community college? We got plenty of buildings, we just need to utilize them instead of letting them sit and deteriorate. You guys want to spend all this money we don’t have. Let’s get rid of some of these council members and get back to the basics.

Change in policy?

So Texas is freezing, they have no heat, the wind turbines are freezing due to the cold. I guess this is what happens when you want wind energy. It’s too cold and the turbines can’t move, so we’re having rolling blackouts and people are without power. I think they need to revisit their whole climate policy.

Weather wizards

I know why we are having all these severe winter storms. Donald Trump and the guy from Russia got together and they planned it.

Minimum wage

In regard to the gradual increase of minimum wage, I would like the News-Press to ask the Chamber of Commerce outright if they would be in favor of a gradual increase to help working families.

Good impression

Joe Biden should be impeached for impersonating a president.

Good-old boys

I think if there’s one thing the American people have learned from politicians on both sides of the aisle is the fact that if you’re not part of the good ol’boy network and a career politician, don’t get into politics. Because they will ruin you.

Days of old

I was just reading in the paper about the dinosaurs, and it says that 230 million years ago in the Triassic era, carbon dioxide levels were 10 times higher than they are now. Darn those cavemen and their pollution.

Editor’s note: The dinosaurs died out about 65 million years before the first people appeared on earth, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Short-term pain

As the coronavirus starts to recede, gas prices will rise as economic activity picks up. It’s simple supply and demand. Electric cars might be the long-term solution to high gas prices, but 2035 is a long way off. What’s your solution for the here and now, Mr. Biden?