Give it up

For the love of God, when is Nancy Pelosi going to give up her vendetta against Trump and do what she was elected to do in the first place? And that is the people’s business.

Reaping the wind

After hearing on the radio and reading in the paper about all the problems they’re having in Texas with no power since they got this cold front coming in down there, tell them to call President Biden. He’ll send down some solar and wind power and it will take care of the problem. I can’t wait until they get rid of the coal, oil and gas power, can you?

Buying from China

Biden wants to replace all the government vehicles with electric vehicles, which is 650,000 vehicles. Guess where we get the rare earth minerals? Oh, it’s China. China has gone into 15 African countries to take their resources and everything else important to these people, and now we’re going to have to buy the minerals to make the batteries to power the cars. Boy, Biden’s going to get rich on this one.

Politically wrong

I worked at Quaker Oats, and there was nothing wrong with the Aunt Jemima name. I guess they’re going to have to change Uncle Ben’s and the Eskimo pie guy too, huh? Politically correct is politically wrong sometimes.

Editor’s note: Uncle Ben’s is being changed to Ben’s Original rice. The image on its packaging is being removed.

Hats off

I’d like to give a big shout-out to my paper carrier through this cold, terrible weather. My newspaper is always on my front porch. I know they hate getting out early in the morning, braving the cold and the ice, but I have the best News-Press carriers I think there are, and I think there’s others out there just as good. Kudos to the News-Press carriers.

Blaming Pelosi

It seems to me that if Nancy Pelosi and her hate-filled heart were out of the Capitol building, maybe the riot wouldn’t have happened. Maybe she’s the cause for all this, and not President Trump. Let’s kick her out of there and see how things calm down.

No bailout

I was glad to see Biden decided against the Zoomer bailout, otherwise known as student loan forgiveness. Bailing out college graduates is a transfer of wealth and removes the incentive for choosing majors that lead to well-paying jobs.